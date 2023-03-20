To The Daily Sun,

SB2 town voting, whereby all warrant articles are on the Tuesday ballot for voting, was passed by the New Hampshire Legislature in 1995. According to the latest NH DRA numbers, 72 towns have adopted (none rescinded); 30 towns in 1996, seven in 1997, five in 1998, four in 1999 and 2005. The rest were one, two or none in the rest of the years. 2019 is significant because the Legislature changed how a town adopts SB2. It went from the Tuesday ballot to the annual town meeting business session.

