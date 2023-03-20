SB2 town voting, whereby all warrant articles are on the Tuesday ballot for voting, was passed by the New Hampshire Legislature in 1995. According to the latest NH DRA numbers, 72 towns have adopted (none rescinded); 30 towns in 1996, seven in 1997, five in 1998, four in 1999 and 2005. The rest were one, two or none in the rest of the years. 2019 is significant because the Legislature changed how a town adopts SB2. It went from the Tuesday ballot to the annual town meeting business session.
The SB2 adoption statute, RSA 40:14, III should be modified again. It states, ”…annual meeting under the procedures set out in RSA39:3 or RSA197:6". These are both petition articles; RSA39:3 for towns and RSA197:6 for school districts. One problem is 39:3 is for both 25 voter petitions and 50 voter petitions for a Special meeting. Also, RSA39:3 states: “ … a special meeting to act upon any question.” RSA 197:6 is for school district annual meeting only. RSA 197:2 is for a 50-voter school district petition special meeting.
RSA39:3 (town) states the voters petition to place on the warrant. It does not say the governing board is allowed to place on the warrant on its own volition.
RSA 197:2 (school) allows the board, or, 50 voters. Neither town nor school district special meeting can adopt SB2; it needs to be done at the annual meeting. Although two statutes, RSA 40:13, III (annual meeting) and RSA 39:3 (any question), conflict. There is a recent court decision in Carroll County with a judge's opinion for no special meeting.
Does it make sense that a select or school district board cannot place on the warrant without a petition (RSA40:III) “… under the procedures set out in RSA 39:3 or RSA 197:6.”, both being petition articles?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.