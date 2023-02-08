To The Daily Sun,

Moultonborough will vote to adopt the “official ballot referendum form of town meetings” (SB2) at the 2023 town meeting. The New Hampshire Legislature created SB2 in 1995. In 2019, HB 415 changed the town adoption of SB2 to the town meeting second session, instead of on the Tuesday ballot. A lot of folks prior to 2019 were staring at the ballot and thinking “what the heck is that?" Now, they can learn and debate it.

