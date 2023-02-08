Moultonborough will vote to adopt the “official ballot referendum form of town meetings” (SB2) at the 2023 town meeting. The New Hampshire Legislature created SB2 in 1995. In 2019, HB 415 changed the town adoption of SB2 to the town meeting second session, instead of on the Tuesday ballot. A lot of folks prior to 2019 were staring at the ballot and thinking “what the heck is that?" Now, they can learn and debate it.
For those not familiar, SB2 allows all registered voters, including absentees, to vote on all of the town warrant articles on the Tuesday ballot. No need to reluctantly attend the second session of the town meeting; a lot of time spent on grandstanding and BS.
SB2 has been maligned with misinformation. Essentially, “traditional” and “SB2” forms of governance are the same. Both have a town meeting to allow debate, and amend warrant articles. SB2 calls it a “deliberative” session and occurs about a month before being required to vote. “Traditional” requires a vote right away. SB2 ballot vote takes place about a month later; time to dwell and research what is said in the meeting. SB2 provides for voting on all warrant articles in the privacy of the Tuesday voting booth. Absentee ballots would now include all warrant articles, not just voting on officials and zoning. A social event can be had for either traditional or SB2.
Much is said about “fewer folks attend the SB2 deliberative session than the traditional meeting.” Well, yeah, a lot of folks already know how they will vote, and don't want to spend hours waiting to raise a card or whatever. Another issue heard is a lot of towns voted in SB2, then rescinded it. Not according to the NH DRA. None of the 72 SB2 towns have rescinded.
