Is New Hampshire education and Moultonborough school governance and administration drinking Bud Light?
The July 10 letter by Moultonborough resident Gary Torressen is nicely done. Voters should be aware of policies like JBAB (student transgender policy). Notice the use of the word "voters," not "parents." I personally had no clue what JBAB was. I googled it and got: Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; a 1,018-acre military base located in southwest D.C. I later found Joint Board Administrative Bulletin, on either the New Hampshire School Boards Association or the New Hampshire Department of Education websites. "It is a document that outlines the policies and procedures for transgender and gender nonconforming students in New Hampshire school districts. JBAB was developed in collaboration with the New Hampshire School Boards Association and the New Hampshire Department of Education." NHSBA website: "The New Hampshire School Boards Association is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting our members by providing a variety of services to assist local school boards."
JBAB deals with policy, while JBAB-R deals with procedures.
A letter doesn't allow for space to debate the issues raised in JBAB. There is litigation ongoing in many states that are addressing the same. Statutes are binding, but can be changed. Policies are binding on who or what. Who can change policy? Remember the use of the word “voters,” not “parents” above. JBAB is a policy, not a law.
School boards determine school curriculum (RSA 189:1-a). Policies aren't law. Anti-discrimination laws are many, at state and federal levels. Discrimination, including against transgenders, is illegal. Statutes are enforceable. Policies are subject to voter approval or disdain.
School boards are elected officials. School district meetings, annual and special, contain warrant articles that are voted on and may be submitted by the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.