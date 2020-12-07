Letter To The Editor:
A little bit more on petitions.
Most of us are familiar with the annual town petitions, for the warrant for the annual town meeting in March that are the perennial Moultonborough saga issues of gym … recreation center … town common … Community Center … Taylor property … other town properties … etc.
Taking advantage of the recent petition for the sale of the town-owned Taylor property, RSA 41:14-a, the controlling statute stipulates the mandatory 50 signatures. However it stipulates “ … upon the written petition of 50 registered voters presented to the selectmen, prior to the selectmen's vote, according to the provisions of RSA 39:3, the proposed acquisition or sale shall be inserted as an article in the warrant for the town meeting.” Note it only states “the town meeting”. It doesn't stipulate annual, nor special town meeting. Was this intentionally written this way, or a legislative ambiguity?
The basis statute RSA 39:3 begins with: “... Upon the written application of 25 or more registered voters … before the day prescribed for an annual meeting, ...” Note: 25 voters, and annual town meeting.
RSA 39:3 continues to state:” … upon the written application of 50 or more voters … before the next annual meeting, the selectmen shall warn a special meeting to act ...” Note: 50 voters and special meeting (not annual town meeting).
POINT: Petitions: 25 voter signatures for annual town meeting and 50 for special town meeting (not one time/year).
It should be noted that RSA 39:3 is under the heading:
CHAPTER 39
TIME FOR HOLDING TOWN MEETINGS AND WARNING THEREOF
Belaboring the point, RSA 41:41-a clearly states 50 based on RSA 39:3 , but RSA 39:3 states 50 is required for a “special meeting”.
The personal aggravation is town officials have neglected to utilize the special town meeting to get an up or down vote of town issues. Some town officials have claimed that the Superior Court must approve a special town meeting. Not true! See RSA 31:5. Superior Court permission is required only if money appropriation is voted on. A simple town vote such as: “To see if the town will vote to tear-down the town-owned Taylor building,” does not require Superior Court approval. No money talk, then approval not required. If money talk, then the Superior Court requires a guaranty that at least 50% of the eligible voters on the voter checklist will be there … fat chance! I'm not addressing emergency orders also covered in RSA 31:5. Google, any/all of the RSA's mentioned here.
This is not legal advice, only an attorney can give legal advice. See NH statutes Chapter 311 and/or Google: Unauthorized Practice of Law (UPL).
We are now in the budget/petition season for the March town meeting. We can expect the usual petitions, but how about wrestling with some of the questions during the year, rather than wait for the annual séance.
Extra costs for a Special Town meeting ...please … get real!
Joseph Cormier
Moultonborough
