Some “other” issues that might come up at Moultonborough Town Meeting.
“The founding fathers of our country and democracy would want the traditional town meeting.” Really? The creation of democracy is credited to Athens, Greece, not our founding fathers; not George Washington, nor James Madison, or other founding fathers. Some of our founding fathers had slaves. In past governance, women were not allowed to vote, including ancient Athens. Should that be traditional, today?
Moultonborough is almost a democracy one day a year. If SB 2 is approved, more citizens will be allowed to vote on all warrant articles, and be even closer to a democracy.
Default budgets are too complicated. Not everyone is qualified to do a town budget, default or not. Moultonborough already has folks, and a town administrator, who have already done default budgets in SB2 towns. Towns can also vote for an Official Budget Committee with up to 12 folks on it.
Also, with SB 2 the selectboard will no longer change the day or time when we vote on the other warrant articles. We will vote on all warrant articles on Election Tuesday of May, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The voters can change the month to March or April. Under traditional, all it takes is three out of five selectboard members to dictate to the voters, what day and what time we vote. The select board set the meeting to Thursday evening, after years of Saturday mornings.
Another complaint might be reading and filling out SB 2 ballots. It will take too long. Then use a “cheat sheet.” There will be about a month to get informed before voting on the warrant articles. Then bring a slip of paper into the voting booth with “yes" or "no” for each article and fill in the spots. Next!
