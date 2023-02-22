To The Daily Sun,

Moultonborough and SB 2 adoption have a history. Moultonborough has voted four times prior, amid misinformation on SB 2, in 2004, 2007, 2009, and 2011, the last time being 12 years ago. This will be the first time, however, that it will be discussed and debated at town meeting. Prior to 2019, SB 2 adoption by a town had to be voted on the Tuesday official ballot. That changed in 2019 (HB 415) when the SB 2 adoption statute RSA 40:14, III was modified to vote adoption at the second session of town meeting.

