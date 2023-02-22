Moultonborough and SB 2 adoption have a history. Moultonborough has voted four times prior, amid misinformation on SB 2, in 2004, 2007, 2009, and 2011, the last time being 12 years ago. This will be the first time, however, that it will be discussed and debated at town meeting. Prior to 2019, SB 2 adoption by a town had to be voted on the Tuesday official ballot. That changed in 2019 (HB 415) when the SB 2 adoption statute RSA 40:14, III was modified to vote adoption at the second session of town meeting.
Some history found online, posted by the Coalition of NH Taxpayers: “In a letter to the editor in (July 17, 2010) Laconia Daily Sun, it was reported that two Moultonborough public officials were given Cease and Desist orders over an SB 2 flyer that was sent out by a 'mysterious committee.'" The issue was that the unsigned flyer violated RSA 664:14. Back then, the internet and social media were not prevalent, like today.
The SB 2 vote on the Tuesday ballots were, year (yes/no): 2004 (392/811); 2007 (408/619); 2009 (704/975); 2011 (456/696). The “yes” vote did gain from around 33% to around 42% in the later years. It must be remembered that those were Tuesday ballot votes, not the traditional second session that most folks believe is town meeting. Much higher voter participation at the Tuesday ballot voting than sitting around waiting to hold up a card or hand. Another reason for SB 2.
The 2004 ballot was also the year that Moultonborough went from three to five selectboard members; 55% voted yes (664/549).
There will be more future discussion. SB 2 is still not well understood. Town streaming video, social media, as well as newsprint should help educate. Please vote SB 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.