To The Daily Sun,
I want to be paid in cold, hard cash. By that, I don’t mean paper federal reserve notes – I mean the real stuff from which that phrase originates: cold to the touch precious metals. Even the word dollar is actually a derivative of the word “thaler,” a common Germanic silver coin. This coin circulated throughout Europe and the American colonies before our nation’s birth. When the young United States minted its first dollars, they were a simple mimic of this coin already chosen by the people. It would never be easier than today to return to precious metals, when solutions already exist to digitally transact in 100% backed hard assets with a card or a phone for convenience.
We need sound money, but most people don’t realize it. Americans all suffer from a potentially calamitous recency bias. What has worked will not necessarily always work. For over 50 years we’ve lived in a complete fiat system where “money” is mere pieces of paper or digits on a bank ledger, backed primarily not by something of intrinsic value, but by debt: Promises to pay more digits created almost exclusively by the expansion of even more debt. It is a confounding circular logic, and it has inevitably led to our current situation: a population and government strangled by and addicted to debt. Fiat leads to ever more powerful “booms” and “busts” until we are at last afraid of both an astronomical recession and relentless inflation at the same time. We are trapped.
The draft Articles of Confederation gave power to the federal government to “emit bills of credit” – to create worthless, paper, debt-based money. The founding fathers deliberately stripped this from the Constitution and only gave Congress power to “coin” money and determine the “weights” of these coins. The value is the weight of the coin, not some arbitrary face value printed on it. They further clarified that states could only use gold and silver as money. The intent of this was to provide not only stability and restraint on government spending, but to ensure citizens had a means to preserve wealth and independence. Money that is limited and has intrinsic value can be stored away, whereas fiat money subject to 10% inflation will lose half its value in just seven years. To retire or thrive in an inflationary fiat system, one is forced to take on risky investments. A hard working, blue collar worker should not be forced to compete with hedge funds in order to save for a house or have a modest retirement. Sound money is needed, and an end to the Fed and their manipulation of asset prices. Money belongs to the people, and the "appreciation" of real money from inflation should never be taxed by government. Cold, hard cash is required.
Jonathan O'Brien
Laconia
