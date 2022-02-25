To The Daily Sun,
I am again running for the office of select person for Meredith. If you think I have done a good job for the people of Meredith then I ask for your vote on March 8. I feel I have worked hard for Meredith also being a trustee at the library and on their building project to make a really nice library that was able to stay in town. I am also hoping you will vote for Steve Aiken for select person. He is a Meredith person with great interest in this town with a good background in money management.
Also please vote for Maggie Croes and for Sarah Johnson for library trustees. They have worked very hard to help bring the library to where it is today. They have put many hours in the library as a trustee and alternate.
It has been my privilege to have been the chairperson this year working with the other select people.
Thank you for taking the time to read this and hope to see you all at the voting polls March 8 and town meeting March 9.
Jonathan James
Meredith
