To The Daily Sun,
Wednesday's letters included erroneous information (from Tony Boutin) regarding the General Motors bailout, allegedly by president Obama. It was actually granted by president bush on Dec. 19, 2008, not President Obama. So all the writers accusations that he applied to the Democrats, do they now point to the Republicans?
Jonathan Inglis
Laconia
