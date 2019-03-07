To The Daily Sun,
As a life-long resident and taxpayer in the Town of Belmont, I feel it is important to point out the fact that we have three selectmen who are working very hard for our town and for the last three budget seasons have been able to sustain, and lower, our tax rate on the town portion of our tax bill.
JON PIKE is part of that board and I feel should be re-elected so this board can continue doing what they do best.
Also, in light of our planning director's ensuing retirement, I feel it is important that we re-elect Ward Peterson and Mike LeClair, who are experienced board members so that they can continue on with their duties.
Please take the time and come out to vote, Tuesday, March 12, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the high school.
Mark A. Mooney
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.