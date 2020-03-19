To The Daily Sun,
On February 8, 2020, a letter was published by The Laconia Daily Sun in its op-ed section that falsely accusing the Pemigewasset Valley Fish & Game Club of range expansions that infringe upon the rights of its neighbors.
There is no basis for the claims made in this letter. The Pemigewasset Valley Fish & Game Club continues to operate on the same approved ranges that have been in existence since 1992. The only recent project undertaken by the club was to construct a fire road approved by Town of Holderness Fire Chief Elizabeth Marden.
Several months ago, the town’s selectmen and town manager were invited to the club to address what they described as complaints and concerns by the club’s abutters. At the conclusion of this meeting neither the selectmen or the town manager found any merit to these complaints and concerns and that no further action was required on the part of the town.
The Pemigewasset Valley Fish & Game Club has been in existence since 1941 and in continuous operation at its present location on Beede Road since 1948.
Since then, the Ccub has worked diligently to promote the conservation of fish and wildlife habitat, as well as being good stewards of the land, operating an approved tree farm and implementing an USDA approved land management program.
Programs that the club sponsors provide education in good sportsmanship, firearms safety, and outdoor ethics. Further, the club is host to numerous law enforcement agencies who use our facilities to conduct valuable training. The club sponsors Scout Venture Crew 58 as well providing support to the efforts of regional scout organizations and assisting in their outdoor educational programs.
The club works corporately with all the Town of Holderness departments and the Town of Holderness Recreation Department uses our facilities to conduct its youth archery classes at no cost to the town.
As stated earlier, there is no basis for the allegations made by the signatories of this letter other than their negative opinions and the bias they hold towards this organization of more than ,1000 members. It is also important to note, that several of the people who produced and signed this letter are not even residents of the Town of Holderness, and in fact some are not even residents of the State of New Hampshire.
Please, do not let their false accusations and personal bias lead you to believe there are problems where none exist.
Jon Heinonen, President
For the Officers and Directors of the
Pemigewasset Valley Fish & Game Club
Ashland
