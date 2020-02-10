To The Daily Sun,
I am enjoying the comic “Trial By Combat” emerging during our First-in-the-Nation Primary, especially in the Demolitioncrat party. The name-calling by these idiotic candidates could not be worse or funnier, depending on your perspective.
I was flabbergasted to read how intelligent Mr. or Mrs. Anonymous at Pravda on Winnipeasaukee (Laconia Daily Sun, herein after, as lawyers say, POW) think the Demolitionrats are intelligent. So I thought I would jump in the Lake and join the fun.
“Feel the Burn” Sanders has been reduced to crying while screaming, “I am not a Communist.” Reminds me of the fair-haired Ivy League-educated darling of the 1950s media and Democrats: Alger Hiss. When truth be told, turns out they are both Communist.
Then we have Liawatha Fauxahontas! She is reportedly searching Ancestry.com for “gender fluid” relatives or relatives of color or relatives who were on the Mayflower, having apologized to all American Indians for basing her besmirched career on a lie about Indian ancestry.
Next up is Burisma “Quid Pro Quo” Joe. He is not sure whether he is in the Ukraine, China, Iowa, New Hampshire, or Vermont. My diagnosis of Burisma Joe is, in addition to a little senility, that he suffers from Imminent Criminal Conduct Prosecution Anxiety (ICCPA).
Then we have Strayer (please leave the spelling). He was found on top of Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch digging for coal. Apparently, he is suffering from “Coal Fever Denial Syndrome”.
Finally, in the Demolitionrat party (party of the poor, the marginalized and the diverse), there is an old, white billionaire on the sidelines, the bride-in-waiting, spending multi-millions of his billions not on the poor, the marginalized or the diverse but on the fake media, including WMUR, to get himself elected King Midas.
I close with three points:
1.) If I were (God forbid) still a registered Democrat, I would write in Donald Trump.
2.) If the Demolitionrats cannot run a caucus, how can they run a country?
3.) When the polls close on Tuesday, the Demolitioncrats, endorsed by Pravda on Winnipeasaukee as geniuses, will slink onto private jets under the cover of darkness and fly into oblivion, hopefully never to return to the state that started a nation.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.