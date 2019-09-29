To The Daily Sun,
It was great to see young people fill the streets in cities around the world to demand action on climate change. There were a dozen such protests here in New Hampshire.
I would like to encourage parents and grandparents to engage these young people in conversation this fall. Why were they protesting? What do they mean when they say, “There is No Plan B”? What convinced them that climate change is real?
Ask your young person what we should do. They have ideas. These might start with changes in our personal habits to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The kids’ ideas may involve very new high-tech ideas about how to harness the energy of the sun or how to replace cars with other modes of transportation. Listen.
The kids also need you. They may soon vote for the first time. Which selectman will budget for bigger culverts? Which State Rep will consider emergency funding for snow droughts in ski industry towns? Which Congresswoman will decide if the feds will rebuild million-dollar houses on shrinking beaches?
And which Presidential candidate will even admit that climate change is a scientific fact. Join your children in confronting climate change.
Martha Carlson
Sandwich
