To The Daily Sun,
International travel is so important in today’s exciting, challenging and ever-changing world and it helps us become better United States and global citizens. Everyday events all around our world influences our daily lives from the news we hear and see to the items that are studied in school or talked about at work. Even many of the companies that we work for now and in the future are owned and managed by people from other countries from all over the globe.
Lakes Region area students in grades 8-12, staff, parents and community members are invited to join a very exciting 10-day trip to Berlin, Prague, Krakow and Budapest from April 20-29, 2020. I am a retired school principal (Laconia HS, Franklin HS and Campton Elementary) and long-time Plymouth resident. I’ve been coordinating and leading multi-generational and international educational trips for over 30 years.
The trip is centered around the needs of students, so it is fast paced with many walking tours. We will experience so much immersing ourselves in cultures, history, food and people creating many inspirational experiences that will last a lifetime.
“Say Hello to the World” as we travel with Education First (EF) Tours, a world leader in International Education. Please check out our trip’s web page at eftours.com/2131732WM to see more details of our trip or to sign up.
Teachers, there is still time to try to make this trip a school-sponsored activity and to have you be your group leader. I will be glad to assist you in proposing it to your administration and school board.
The price of the trip is very reasonable and includes so much. There are several optional ways available to pay for the trip. It only takes a small fee to register for this trip and to reserve a spot for you. There are already around 30 participants enrolled (maximum 45) from both N.H. and VT. Money spent on an educational international trip should be looked at as an investment in our future. EF Tours will set up a fund raising page for each student participants where parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends can send contributions toward the trip possibly in lieu of gifts for birthdays, Christmas and other holidays.
Please contact me at jonathanmimi@aol.com or call 603-254-3565 for more trip information or answer any questions.
Jonathan Freeman
Plymouth
