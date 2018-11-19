To The Daily Sun,
There is a fir tree at the entrance to Huggins Hospital donated by Bobby Meehan of Shamrock Landscape in memory of his father, Charles Meehan, and it is known as the “Hospice Tree of Memories.” Through the auspices of Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, there are similar trees in Alton, Wakefield, and Meredith and each December they are filled with small white doves. Each dove is carefully inscribed with a special name and hung on the tree in remembrance of a loved one.
On December 8, folks will quietly gather around trees in four locations: The Medical Arts Building at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, the town hall in Wakefield, at Pearson Road Community Center in Alton and at the Moulton Farm in Meredith. The names of those being remembered will be read aloud. Some folks will weep, some will offer comfort and others will quietly remember. Music will be shared, devotions will be offered and we will bundle up, go outside to the tree and rest the doves on its branches. Leaving this special place and moment, each of us will feel the presence of our loved ones, as somehow, they still seem near. We realize with a full heart that love really does last forever and forms a bond that can never be severed.
We are reminded that doctors, patients and families choose hospice because they are searching for the best and most compassionate care for loved ones at a very difficult time in life’s journey. Because of hospice, no one needs to be alone. Patients and families are given personal and practical support that is right for them at this critical time. Hospice helps people fill their days with dignity and comfort when it matters most. Through the hospice program, we come together to help one another not only by sharing the burden of grief, but also by sharing a celebration of life and hope
We all know that we do not forget individuals of great courage and compassion; we learn from them — whether they are the individual confronting their own death or the individual standing in support. What better way to remember and honor these individuals than to assist the continuation of the hospice program through your donation?
This year it will be particularly meaningful for we have lost so many good friends and loved ones. There will be more doves to hang, more tears to shed, and more to remember. I encourage you to come join us at one of these quiet celebrations of life on December 8. You will be glad you did.
If you stop by any of the tree in early winter, you will hear the doves singing as they remember loved ones.
“So long as we live, they too shall live,
For they are a part of us, as we remember them.”
For additional information, please contact the Central N.H. VNA & Hospice office at 569-2729 or 524-8444.
Shirley Richardson, Chairperson
Hospice Advisory
Central N.H. VNA & Hospice
Laconia
