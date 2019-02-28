To The Daily Sun,
For the upcoming town vote in Gilmanton, I am supporting Mark Warren for the position of selectman.
As a longtime resident, with his wife and three children, Mark is invested in the success and betterment of this community. Mark has worked as a small business owner and is the lead pastor of an area church. His community service ranges from serving as a local youth coach to being the founder of an international relief organization.
Mark will seek out new ideas and different perspectives, weigh the alternatives, consider possible outcomes and develop reasonable positions. He is approachable and engaged, and genuinely committed to promoting an environment of mutual respect within our town.
These experiences and traits provide Mark with a unique and broad perspective. I am confident he will bring sound management and strong leadership skills to steer our town government in a responsible and positive direction that will benefit the whole community.
Please join me in voting for Mark Warren for Selectman.
Jim Juneau
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.