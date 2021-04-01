To The Daily Sun,
Last Wednesday, State Rep. and Laconia School Board member Dawn Johnson wrote a letter that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun in which she misrepresented a workshop on diversity and inclusion for Laconia School District staff and claimed that we perpetuated child abuse, parental abuse, and general abuse of our society. Ms. Johnson also accused the District of attempting to advance “critical race theory.” Given the gravity of these allegations, the undersigned believed it was important to respond.
First, it is important to note that Ms. Johnson did not participate in this training.
Second, in accordance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws, the Laconia School District has been working to guarantee that all students, staff, and families feel welcome, included, and safe. The district created a Diversity and Inclusion Task Force at the start of 2020 that was comprised of various stakeholders in our school community to move this work forward. This task force directly contributed to the creation of the district’s anti-discrimination plan that was unanimously approved in early 2021 by the Laconia School Board for implementation. This plan includes provisions and recommendations with respect to resources, policies, complaint procedures, student education programs, and outlines professional development needs to ensure the safety and inclusion of all students.
As part of this plan, on Jan. 22, the Laconia School District provided professional development to all staff that included a workshop that was intended for every staff member to think about our own life experiences and how this has shaped our understanding of race and ethnicity. This workshop also included resources to assist educators in our continued learning about diversity and inclusion. In a quick, anonymous survey taken by the staff after the workshop, 96 percent either “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that this workshop was “effective, engaging, and relevant” to our work.
The Laconia School District values cultural differences and promotes understanding of those differences as assets to our diverse community. Fostering an inclusive environment in our schools is important for the success of all students. As educators, it is incumbent on us to continually learn to ensure that we offer a high quality education and that we are supporting all of our students.
As educators, we continue to work to educate our students while fostering a learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of every one of the students we serve. Any one person is limited in their experiences to fully comprehend walking in someone else’s shoes. Striving to understand and support all of our students so that they have equal access to educational opportunities is essential to the Laconia School District’s mission to “ensure success with every student, every day, in
every way.”
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the SAU at 603-524-5710.
