To The Daily Sun,
Dear Mr. Ewing:
I had to check the name twice while reading your letter: "Please wear a facemask whenever you are outside your home." I absolutely agree, it IS unacceptable that the U.S. might have 80,000 to 200,000 coronavirus-caused deaths. Unfortunately, the spread of COVID19 could possibly have been slowed tremendously had we had leadership that was more concerned with people’s lives and less preoccupied with his ratings and the stock market. It also would have helped if the president and John Bolton hadn’t dismantled the Pandemic Response Team that Obama put in place; and then blamed the previous administration for the president's lack of preparedness.
The first confirmed U.S. case of coronavirus was announced in Washington state on January 20. The president was aware of this virus WELL before then. While the jury is still out as to how honest China has been, we KNOW that they reported their first case of COVID19 to the WHO on December 31, yet the president didn’t impose travel restrictions until February 2. Data shows 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China, including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel. This negligence effectively opened the flood gates to COVID19.
The president denied. He held rallies, encouraging close contact on January 28 and 30, and on Feb. 10, 19, 20, 21, and 28, well after learning about COVID19. He called this virus nothing more than the flu and a Democratic hoax. “We have it totally under control,” Mr. Trump said during the February 28 rally. “It's one person coming in from China. He continued to deny this pandemic well after he declared a national emergency on March 13. Even last week he was speaking of having the country “open up for business” by Easter Sunday.
Despite the presidents self-proclaimed imperial knowledge of the situation that started out as “15 Days to Slow The Spread” on March 15, and at day 14 was switched to ANOTHER 30 days , newspapers and media HAVE BEEN stressing the need to follow DR. FAUCI’S guidelines. Where have you been? We can only hope that more people listen to the expert(s) and not the background noise.
It’s my observation that you need to start watching/reading some more reliable news sources, but good for you for acknowledging that this is serious. There are still so many who insist on endangering others because of their “Live Free or Die” ideology. It’s not okay to “live free” if it is possible others do the dying. It been proven that some are asymptomatic and can therefore spread COVID19 to others who are at high risk. I personally will take every suggested precaution to reduce the likelihood of doing harm to my fellow man.
Oh, and btw, it appears once again, SCIENCE wins.
Johnna Davis
Gilford
