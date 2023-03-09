To The Daily Sun,
On March 14, I will be supporting Kevin Hayes for selectman; Bob McLean for school board; Valerie Chase, Keri Ricci and Purvi Patel for three-year budget committee; and Joshua Ritson as a write-in for one-year budget committee.
Hayes has done an admirable job as selectman and has proven that he appreciates and listens to the people who elected him. He was especially quick to respond to his constituents regarding the beach and beach house, and it’s obvious he is working for the best interests of our town.
McLean is the proud father of three Gilford alumni. He trusted his kids to our schools and believes we are fortunate to have such a great school system. Although his kids have all graduated, you can find Bob supporting our teams at sporting events and attending school board meetings. He asks questions, understands the needs of the schools and parents, and as a member of the school board he will concentrate on assuring that our teachers and staff are supported, our schools safe for all students and that we maintain a curriculum that will be attractive to families for years to come.
Chase is a longtime resident and was appointed to budget committee and cemetery trustee last year to fill a vacated seat. She is diligent in her duties, her dedication to the town is commendable, and I will be voting for her to hold onto both positions. Patel, Ricci and Ritson reached out to me when they heard there were openings in the budget committee. All three are well-qualified professionals. Purvi is a pharmacist, Keri a social worker and Joshua is a Gilford native and Realtor. I have no doubt they will be good stewards of the town of Gilford.
Johnna Davis
Gilford


