To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to thank Gilford’s town employees, volunteers at the polls, those who ran for office, and especially everyone who came out to vote on Tuesday. As someone who is the very definition of “middle class” I’m aware there are going to have to be some tough choices made in the coming years. I hope to spend my time on Budget Committee making wise decisions for the residents of Gilford knowing that there needs to be a balance between keeping our town’s schools and services running and keeping property taxes from spiraling out of control. Thank you again for your vote of confidence.
Johnna Davis
Gilford
