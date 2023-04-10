I would like to thank our commonsense Belknap County representatives for passing a comprehensive budget that will begin to restore the county services the former delegation tried so hard to destroy. While some of the increase was caused by inflation, the loss in revenue from the nursing home and the depletion of the general fund contributed greatly to the situation we are currently facing, not to mention the additional legal fees we had to pay from the past delegation’s Gunstock debacle.
Ironically, ARPA funds that were secured by our federal delegation were used by the “anti-government” county delegation to create this illusion of lowering our tax rate in the county over the past two years. Without the funds, this money would have had to come from raising taxes. We received over $11 million in funds that we used on projects such as providing the sheriff’s department with two new vehicles ($110,600), new flooring ($140,000) and replacement of the leaking skylights in the nursing home ($100,000), and replacement of our failing county communication system ($1.3 million), so I would also like to thank Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas for securing those funds. The complete list of ARPA fund usage can be found on the county website.
It is unfortunate that some members of the delegation who were responsible for causing the spike in our county tax rate, Reps. Barbara Comtois, Paul Terry, Peter Varney (Alton/Barnstead) and Tom Ploszaj (Center Harbor/New Hampton) have yet to be held accountable and were joined by Nikki McCarter (Belmont, Sanbornton, Tilton) and Lisa Smart (Meredith), voting in opposition, abstaining (Terry), or simply not showing up to the delegation meeting (Varney). These “representatives” have proven they have no desire to work with the rest of the delegation. How unfortunate for Belknap County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.