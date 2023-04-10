To The Daily Sun,

I would like to thank our commonsense Belknap County representatives for passing a comprehensive budget that will begin to restore the county services the former delegation tried so hard to destroy. While some of the increase was caused by inflation, the loss in revenue from the nursing home and the depletion of the general fund contributed greatly to the situation we are currently facing, not to mention the additional legal fees we had to pay from the past delegation’s Gunstock debacle.

