To The Daily Sun,
I have been so happy to read first the article in Saturday’s Sun regarding the death of Ed Engler, then, his obituary as well in that edition, as well as the Nov. 9, story regarding his “legacy.”
Ed has a “legacy” with me, and indeed, much of New Hampshire, that many folks do not know about...
Back in 2011 a group of folks started a response to the occasional Sun article about the percentages of our Laconia school children who relied on the reduced-price meal program in our schools. At the time, the percentage of children relying on those free or reduced price meals neared 67 percent. I was among a small group of Laconia citizens who proposed to do something about that statistic during the summer months when school was not in session.
Our strategy was to work through the newly formed “Better Together” program with the schools, the town, and somehow get free publicity regarding our efforts. Free publicity meant Ed Engler and The Daily Sun. I called Ed, left a message, and he called me back! I can remember thinking when I listened to the voicemail from Ed, that, “son-of-a-gun, I think this is going to work.” Rev. Paula Gile and I met with Ed in his office and pitched the program. Fortunately, we had already met with Laconia Schools Superintendent Bob Champlin and then-Mayor Mike Seymour and shared those conversations with Ed. It was HIS idea to have a kickoff lunch day that he could feature on the front page of The Sun, effectively trumpeting the start of a new program in town for our “kids.”
I will forever feel indebted to Ed for his commitment to our Got Lunch! Laconia program, his commitment to this city’s children, and his commitment to get Laconia back on the fast track it once enjoyed.
Thanks Ed, your vision is being fulfilled, and Laconia’s children do not go to bed hungry at night during the summer. Thanks to you!
John Walker
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.