To The Daily Sun,
I am enraged as to how carelessly Donald Trump plays with the lives of Americans. His feeling as to how many ventilators are needed by our hospitals in this ever accelerating health crisis flies in the face of facts and the cries of those medical professionals on the front lines. Facts don't lie; Donald Trump, however, seems to have a tenuous hold on reality.
Looking back to the Iraq War, when faced with an inordinate loss of life due to inadequate vehicle armor plating, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld arrogantly pronounced, "We go to war with the army we have, not the army we want." Less Rumsfeld and George Bush forgot, they initiated the conflict.
Let us remind our presidents that they are responsible for the health and safety of all Americans.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
