To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump’s intended disruption of the U.S. Postal Service will seriously impact the mail-in voting by our military, those very men and women who help protect our right to vote. It is a right that is guaranteed to all Americans by the U.S. Constitution and is the essence of a democracy.
The degree of naked, shameless corruption by the Trump administration to subvert a free and fair election is truly beyond belief. Any rational being would think that the federal government would boost the efficacy of the postal service during this pandemic. In what sane world would Trump earn four more years when he cannot protect all that the American people aspire to as stated in the preamble of the U.S. Constitution? If you are not familiar with this document, now, if ever, is the time to acquaint yourself.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
