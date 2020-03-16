To The Daily Sun,
The Trump administration's inept response to the ever accelerating health crisis sadly reminds me of the Johnson and Nixon administrations' failures regarding the Vietnam War. I learned in the military, "Incompetence kills." Vietnam=58,193; COVID-19=TBD.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.