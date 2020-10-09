To The Daily Sun,
I grew up immersed in the conservative principles of a Republican Party, which regrettably no longer exists.
I'm tired of Donald Trump's mismanagement of the Covid-19 health crisis. I'm tired of his overt nationalism, with its celebration of racist behavior and the deplorable separation of immigrant children from their parents. I'm tired of his unwillingness to deal with national security threats, both home (white nationalism) and abroad (Russia). I'm tired of his fascist, authoritarian tendencies. I'm tired of his characterization of climate change as a hoax and his disregard for the power of science, mathematics and medicine. I'm tired of his willingness to undermine the voting process rather than ensuring its efficacy.
I'm tired of the Republican Party's limited pro-life stance — once born, you are on your own. I'm tired of their obsession with the Second Amendment and their inability to enact rational gun control to mitigate absurd levels of gun violence. I'm tired of all the chaos, deception, hate and incompetence. I'm tired and appalled by the silence of Trump's Republican pleasers/enablers.
Under the failed leadership of Donald Trump, we are sicker, poorer and weaker than we were four years ago. This election will be the most important in our lifetime, impacting the health crisis, the economy and democracy itself. I strongly urge support for all Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
