This letter is to show support for The HUB community project. While it seems most everyone is in agreement the current facility (former Lions Club) is inadequate, a fix has been debated for years. Those who support The HUB see a community center fit for the entire town that includes all age groups. We feel the cost spread out over many years can be met and in the long run have multiple benefits.
Those who oppose claim the cost is too high and would be a burden on our aging population. This senior citizen's view is the health benefits of a gym, lap pool and therapy pool outweigh the proposed increase in property tax. Having a place, in the winter, to access a walking track or pickleball and basketball courts as well as other physical and social activities benefit the mental well being of our community. Other activities could be added and expanded during the winter months.
In a recent letter, a vacant building was mentioned as an alternative. I don't see this as an alternative at all. It would offer nothing more than the services Moultonborough has currently, a place for senior meals/Meals on Wheels, bingo and various clubs. The HUB offers all of this and more. I wonder if the person making this suggestion might have a financial interest in this location. Although this building is in Moultonborough its location is practically in Center Harbor. It is not on the ballot, so perhaps it was simply brought up to confuse those easily swayed.
As a 69-year-old citizen I urge you to vote yes on Article 2. Let's leave a positive footprint for the health of ourselves, the next generation(s) and our community.
