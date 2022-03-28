To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in response to a letter from Joseph McCarthy and his completely biased and false accusations against our fine state Rep. Mike Bordes. It is obvious Mr. McCarthy approves of the disgusting behavior and attacks by the free staters we have right here in Belknap County.
Mike Bordes always takes the time to listen to the concerns of his constituents. I greatly appreciate his practical focus on fighting for Gunstock and speaking out against the Free State agenda of destroying our ski area as well as his support for police and fire departments.
Mike is a true public servant, focused on the needs and interests of his community rather than his own political agenda, and I am proud to support him.
John St. Pierre
Laconia
