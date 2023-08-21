You printed an opinion piece by Rachel Marsden on Thursday titled "Who's really benefiting from Biden's endless foreign aid?" Although many of her general points about military spending and lack of humanitarian aide and the profiting of the military industrial complex are quite true, she invalidates the entire article by calling it "Biden's endless foreign aid."
I've been living through American politics for decades and I can state unequivocally that it does not matter who is in office. It could be Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, or Lyndon Johnson. They all did the same thing.
We (you and me) need to stop talking and living in the paradigm of "us vs. them" and start talking and living in a context of "us and them" if we want to stop being a divided nation and become a strong and UNITED States of America. Roughly 50% of us lean conservative/Republican and 50% of us lean liberal/Democrat. The "other ones" are not going away and their thoughts, opinions, and ideas are no more correct or incorrect than our own.
I rewrote "The No No Song" by Ringo Starr with the following lyrics:
"A group I know thinks they know how to fix everything; they say the other group just doesn't understand.
We know we are right. Yes, we know they are wrong 'cause life our way would be so very grand.
So I said no, no, no, no, please don't say it no more, the things you say they are such a bore.
No thank you friend, you know this has to end ... or we won't have a world anymore"
God gave us one mouth and two ears. Let's talk less and listen more. (Oh, and ranked choice voting would help too.)
