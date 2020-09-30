To The Daily Sun,
Kendall Hughes is running for state representative in District 17, which include the towns of Grafton, Enfield, Alexandria, Bristol, Bridgewater and Ashland. Kendall is running against Josh Adjutant. I have met and talked with both candidates, but I only have one vote, so I am asking you to join me and many others to cast your vote for Kendall Hughes this year for the following reasons:
1. Kendall Hughes is against having an income tax
2. Kendall Hughes is against having a sales tax
3. Kendall Hughes is for improving our health care system
4. Kendall Hughes will fight to get improved phone/internet services
5. Kendall Hughes is fiscally conservative
6. Kendall Hughes is for protecting our Second Amendment
7. Kendall Hughes has serves on local boards and is a community leader
8. Kendall Hughes is a Fire/EMS professional
9. Kendall Hughes is for protecting our liberties
For these reasons and others is why I am voting for Kendal Hughes this year. Kendall will vote on issues as how it will affect you, me and our kids 20 years from now and not just for an immediate fix.
For those who live in Bristol (Bristol is in District 9 and 17, so a bit of an overlap), Kendall Hughes is not running against Ned Gordon, who I am also supporting, so please consider voting for both candidates.
One other note, if you want to be 100 percent sure your vote is counted on November 3, then you should vote in person if you are able. I have seen first-hand that votes that are cast by absentee ballot are disqualified. Mostly because people forget to sign their name on the ballot envelop and if they do sign it, it must match the application signature and if they don’t, well your vote is disqualified, so vote in person and be counted.
John Sellers
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.