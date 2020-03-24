To The Daily Sun,
There are many things I would like to share with my fellow Bristol and Newfound area neighbors, but I skinned it down to three.
First, as neighbors, we should be helping each other during this pandemic, and many have already. If a neighbor says no today, they may need help tomorrow so, keep reaching out. Don’t take that no as no never, but no not today, but a maybe for tomorrow. Tomorrow is always a new day and we never know what tomorrow holds for any of us. Remember, many of our neighbors have lost income and even if they get an unemployment check it is only a fraction of what they used to make. Who is our neighbor? It is the person to the left and right us.
Second, many of our businesses are financially suffering. Many of these businesses are down 50 to 80 percent and in good times that would force a business to close for good. They still need to pay the rent, keep the heat and lights on before they pay themselves. Don’t forget these businesses are owned by your neighbors and if they do not make a buck, then they do not have a paycheck. So, if you are able, then support your local businesses and at the same time maintain that six feet of social distancing to keep this virus in check.
Third, is to have faith, this will pass. The Bible says, “and end of a thing is better than the beginning,” meaning we will be glad when this is over, but while it is still here, it is on our minds daily. Faith is also having hope, hope that encourages and sees this storm will end and we will live on. Faith is what you cannot see but will see in the future. Have faith and hope and especially love. Let’s act in faith and show our neighbors love.
Lastly, I encourage you to read and re-read the new testament gospel of John several times and God will show you truth, hope and love by His actions and the action Jesus did for us. Easter and Passover are right around the corner, maybe think of attending a service (if allowed) and be encouraged that God is in full control and He loves you. After all, He gave His ONLY son’s life that we may have eternal life.
John Sellers
Bristol
