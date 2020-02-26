To The Daily Sun,
Over the past several years I have had the opportunity to work with John Sellers on the Town of Bristol Budget Committee and various other projects. I am supporting John in his campaign for Bristol Selectboard.
John Sellers is a conservative, but also a realist who understands that it costs money to run a municipal government. It is refreshing to watch the way he examines all the facts when formulating a position on spending issues facing the Town of Bristol. When he comes to a conclusion, it is grounded in fact and not just what is politically expedient or popular. There are times when he is the lone voice standing on reason and fact promoting a viewpoint that might not be popular but the right course for the Town of Bristol.
I will be voting for John Sellers on March 10 and hope you will join me in voting for him.
Paul Simard
Bristol
