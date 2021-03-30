To The Daily Sun,
I write in response to Peter Kirk of Gilford, but, more broadly, to all of the people who've sought to delegitimize our vital voting process, the core of our democracy.
First, if Mr. Kirk became a citizen in 2005, then he has seen and, seemingly, participated in numerous elections since then. Has he witnessed some untoward or illicit behavior at his local polling place? Or, more importantly, has he read any legitimate reports of the fraud he alleges anywhere across our country? There have been four presidential and more general elections since that time, right?
To the broader opining community: Why this harping on voter fraud? Is it any coincidence that Donald J. Trump constantly attacked our voting process, even after he won the 2016 election? The "rigged" mantra began before that election and continues to this day. Do you recall any modern president doing that? Surely you recall the Presidential Advisory Committee on Election Integrity, established by Trump in 2017, that sought to find all those criminals who'd plotted to swing the election in Clinton's favor (including the bogus bus claims here in New Hampshire). Trump disbanded the "committee" in January of 2018 after it found nothing.
All of you who claim "serious questions" about the past election don't have a leg to stand on nor a paper bag that holds water. Sixty-one courts across our country dismissed lawsuits brought challenging the "integrity" of the election. Moreover, the Supreme Court rejected several frivolous cases outright. The Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council declared that the 2020 election "was the most secure in American history." Trump fired the head of his Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs, because the agency, which prioritizes a “secure and resilient” election process, debunked and dismissed fraud claims. Thankfully, Republican officials – with integrity – in Georgia rebuffed relentless attempts by Trump and his goons to fix the results there. You heard his call: "I just want to find 11,780 votes." That's the president of the United States trying to rig the election.
So how much integrity do the ballots have and how much integrity do you have? The real threat to our republic now is all these baseless claims that seek to undermine the entire democratic process. Will it into reality; say it enough and it'll magically appear out of thin air. What reckless rot. I don't know where Mr Kirk voted, but I voted at my local high school gym, where upstanding citizens conducted their roles with integrity, dedication and pride. Maybe he could sign up for a post in the next election and see what you find. No doubt he'll find what he was looking for back in 2005: democracy in action.
John Rodgers
Moultonborough
