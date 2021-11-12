To The Daily Sun,
Even though my wife and I have moved from the Lake Region, I like to keep up with what is going on in our home of 35 years. I am saddened and alarmed to read the report on the Belknap County Nursing Home’s dire financial situation. The article seemed to be almost blase about the possibility of the home closing due to the financial crunch. I wanted to point out that, in my opinion, that would be a horrible mistake if allowed to happen. The BCNH is a safety net for many in the community who lack the private insurance or funding to allow them admission to any of the private systems in the community. It rescued many patients of mine over the years. If it were allowed to close, it would place an enormous additional strain on the hospital system as well, as they would be unable to place many patients in an appropriate discharge setting. Yes, Medicaid fails to cover the actual cost of caring for elderly patients. However, these are people who lived and worked in the community, many their entire lives, contributing tax dollars all that time. In my opinion, the county owes them the safety net that the Belknap County Home represents. If what it takes to save it is for the county to pay a competitive wage, then it is time to pony up those funds.
John M. Grobman
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
