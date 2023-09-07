Many years ago, I attended a show with two friends put on by a hypnotist. We were skeptical. The hypnotist invited a dozen total strangers up onstage, including my friend Jim, to sit on chairs. He put all 12 under, and proceeded to go through a number of scenarios. One skit involved them being on a wagon train, and being attacked by Native Americans. They all frantically whipped their horses. The hypnotist said they were wounded by arrows and everyone collapsed onto the floor "dead."
At halftime in the show, the hypnotist said that he would clap his hands, they would wake up, go back to their seats in the audience, and later ask "Who wants to come to my party?" and they would all return to the stage. We told Jim what had happened, and he said that no way was he going back onstage. Then he heard "Who's coming to my party?" and Jim shot his hand in the air, screamed "Me, me" and rushed back on stage for another session.
So we come to the master, mass hypnotist, Donald Trump. He said to his followers, "Remember what you are seeing, and what you are hearing is not happening." Only he can tell the truth, said the man telling over 36,000 lies. If you repeat a lie many times, people will eventually believe it.
It is disheartening to see women defend a man who says he can do anything to them, including "grabbing them by the p---y," sad to see people of prominence resort to petty name calling, worthy only of a 5-year-old brat, and those who encourage your readers to peruse obscure websites, instead of the real trusted news channels, and instead follow Fox News, which has been fined $787 million, for telling lies, and more to come.
