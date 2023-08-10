Last week I gave reasons why Donald Trump should be in the "big house" rather than the White House.
I lean strongly toward the Democrats, so I risk the wrath of voters on both the extreme left and right. I at least want good, honest candidates on the Republican ticket for president.
The GOP have little chance with the current crop of Trump alternative presidential candidates, with them being either good no-hopers or outright shaking-in-their-boots sycophants.
Thus I propose a ticket of two people who have been steadfast in their opposition to Trump.
First, Mitt Romney for president, as he voted with seven other senators to impeach Trump.
Romney got 47.2% of the vote for president in 2012 against a very popular incumbent in Barack Obama. The current situation is ripe for a Romney candidacy. He should focus not on the 30-35% MAGA Trump lovers, but the 65-70% of the Republican voters who are moderate.
Second, Liz Cheney would make an honest, courageous, and fair vice presidential candidate. Liz, of course, would seek assurance from Mitt that there would be no pardon for Trump, and that Trump should duly pay for the nightmare of the past several years.
Mitt, do you hear Uncle Sam calling "Your country needs you"? And it is better to try again, now more than ever before.
My strong preference is for a second Joe Biden term, but my second choice of a Romney and Cheney ticket is a failsafe to remove Trump from the race, and to hasten the course of justice.
It is time for Trump to stop hiding behind his followers and lawyers, and turning them into cannon fodder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.