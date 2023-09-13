To The Daily Sun,

I acknowledge your policy of not attacking letter writers personally. On Aug. 8, a regular writer from Moultonborough attacked David Miller and, on Sept. 12, he attacked Miller, L.J. Schaffnit, James Veverka and others as being "in full support of the government being the Ministry of Truth" as in George Orwell's "1984."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.