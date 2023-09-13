I acknowledge your policy of not attacking letter writers personally. On Aug. 8, a regular writer from Moultonborough attacked David Miller and, on Sept. 12, he attacked Miller, L.J. Schaffnit, James Veverka and others as being "in full support of the government being the Ministry of Truth" as in George Orwell's "1984."
In his latest letter, the Moultonborough writer points to a 155-page judgement against the federal government, and quotes an article from his usual obscure and conspiratorial website, but omits to say the judgement was written by a Donald Trump-appointed judge, Terry Doughty, in the Republican bastion of Louisiana.
The true intention of the ruling is to allow misinformation under the guise of the First Amendment. Even the Concord Monitor disallows lies and conspiracy theories in their letters section.
Earlier, that writer criticized Miller for "not taking the Durham report into account." The Durham report turned out to be a damp squid, and nothing of significance came of it.
Will he at least acknowledge that his favorite news channel, Fox, of the "Fair and Balanced" crew, were fined $787 million for lying, and no such judgements have been made against mainstream channels, which he regularly maligns? None of the leading TV channels have anchors actively campaigning on the stump for Joe Biden, whilst Sean Hannity of Fox acts as Trump's unofficial campaign manager.
Freedom of speech is essential, but being too free and venturing into lying and misinformation is not good. Ofcom is the Office of Communication, a government-approved regulatory and competition authority for the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal industries of the United Kingdom. The U.S has laws regarding postal fraud, but hasn't caught up yet with the rapid advance of broadcasting and telecommunications. It is time to rein in lying.
