First, my thanks to L.J. Shaffnit, Celine Champagne, and especially David Miller for their intelligent, thoughtful and fair writings.
Also, readers, please be aware of an oft-quoted, obscure website, designed by an anarcho capitalist, out to destroy the U.S. Constitution, and create a dog-eat-dog, survival-of-the-fittest world.
Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote of the poet Robert Browning "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." Let me count the ways I cannot love Donald Trump.
He:
Cheated on three wives.
Cheated on Trump University students.
Has a lifetime of grifting, non-payment of tradesmen, and bankruptcies.
Defended Vladimir Putin against the U.S. Intelligence Service.
Gave away Israeli secrets to Russians in the White House.
Said John McCain was no hero because he was captured.
Told John Kelly at Arlington National Cemetery that the dead were "suckers" for sacrificing their lives.
Took five deferments to avoid going to Vietnam, letting thousands of young Americans die in his stead, and saying later that his "Vietnam" was avoiding sexually transmitted diseases in New York.
Advocated shining a light into the body as a cure for COVID, causing thousands to die needlessly.
Told over 36,000 lies.
As a child terrorized his neighborhood by throwing rocks at a toddler in a playpen next door, and borrowing his younger brother's building blocks to complete a tower, and then gluing them together so his brother could never use them again.
Took the oath of office in 2017 to defend the Constitution, the set of rules and laws by which to govern the U.S., and has sought to destroy it ever since by acting as a king, emperor, dictator or tyrant.
To Trump supporters, "there are none so blind as those who cannot see, except for those who will not see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.