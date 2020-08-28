To The Daily Sun,
When I read the Thursday edition of The Daily Sun, I noted the political cartoon and quickly moved on. When I read the Friday edition, I was surprised by the number of letters condemning the cartoon. But what most surprised me was The Daily Sun's editorial regarding the cartoon and the apparent conclusion that political cartoons were no longer appropriate for the paper.
If the purpose of a political cartoon is to foster engagement, then this one certainly succeeded. It clearly prompted many, including The Daily Sun's editorial staff, to think about the experiences of children in schools, the conduct of the police, and the unfortunate state many communities find themselves in. We may be fortunate here to not have experienced police misconduct, but that doesn't mean it's not happening elsewhere.
For The Daily Sun to so quickly have decided that it was time for political cartoons to go is unfortunate. I, for one, hope that the paper will reconsider this decision.
John Intorcio
Laconia
