To The Daily Sun,
Seeing that The Sun has lasted these past 20 years is heartening. I remember when Ed and I went out to buy desks. He bought the cheapest, scratched up things you could imagine. We built a model on a hope that Ed had, that is to make the people of Laconia, "Love this little newspaper." It was sad for my wife Lin (who sold the ads for the first edition of the paper) and I to leave New Hampshire, but we are happy for Ed Engler that our model worked.
To all my friends in Laconia I want you to know we went on to the Connecticut Post where my column won local, state, regional, and national awards competing against the largest papers in the country, but we have always remembered the paper in Laconia and all the people we met and worked with fondly. Here's to another 20 years, Mr. Mayor.
John Hourihan
Holland, Mass.
(Editor's note: Mr. Hourihan was the first editor of The Laconia Daily Sun.)
