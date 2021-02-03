To The Daily Sun,
I would like to announce my candidacy for selectman in Plymouth. I have served on numerous boards in Plymouth for the past 15 years. I served on the budget committee as board chairman, selectman representative to the committee for 13 years. I have served on the Trustee of the Trust Fund board for 2 years before I was selected to finish an unexpired term of 9 months on the selectboard. I then served on the planning board for 7 years, holding various position, including chairman and vice chair. The past six years I have served as a selectman, holding various position on the board, including chairman and vice chair in various years. It has been my pleasure and honor to serve the town of Plymouth and I wish to continue that service for the next 3 years. I appreciate your vote on March 9 for selectman in Plymouth.
John H. Randlett
Plymouth
