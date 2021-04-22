To The Daily Sun,
I would like to tell my former patients in the Lakes Region what has happened to me and to Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists. I came to Laconia in 1985 and have worked here providing care ever since. My partners and I were part of the oldest medical association in New Hampshire, having provided care back to the late 1960s. We were forced financially to develop a professional services agreement with LRGH due to the costs of staffing, collections, etc. Under the PSA all our employees were LRGH workers and they provided our billing, collection, rad techs, etc. The hospital went into severe financial hardship but AOS was solvent and contributed a large portion of the budget of the hospital. As rumors of bankruptcy swirled, my partners and I remained faithful to the hospital and the community. We were assured we would be ok in the bankruptcy and that our role here would continue. When the actual filing occurred, we didn’t hear anything for a long time. Then we were told by Concord Hospital that our PSA would not be renewed. This was only a couple months before it expired. We were told we would need to deal with COPA on employment or resume hiring our own staff. Given the very short time available and the difficulty of resuming independent practice, the group decided to close our doors. It was not a decision taken easily. I was already transitioning towards retirement at the time all this happened. My wife and I have made the decision to move south and enjoy our lives in retirement. I will miss all of my friends and patients in the Lakes Region very much. I only hope that a good option for orthopedic care will emerge for those living here. Our group provided what I feel was exceptional and state-of-the-art care here. While I know the hospital had to take the option of bankruptcy, it is unfortunate that it was so disruptive of the medical care in our area. A lot of good people were employed in our office and I am sorry they got caught in this turmoil. This is certainly not how I envisioned the end of my career, but life moves on. I want to wish all of our friends/patients/colleagues here only the best in the coming years. I will miss you all.
John Grobman
Meredith
