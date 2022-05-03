To The Daily Sun,
Laws for outside hoarders needed. Your house is worth millions. Your great neighbor moves moves in. You were good friends, like family. I see hoarders for neighbors. It is really sad. Even landlords let tenants do that. They're only rentals, what a landlord who would rent to hoarders.
John Gaydos
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.