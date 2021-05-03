To The Daily Sun,
Alison James recently wrote a long missive to your publication. Sadly, it was riddled with some rather jaw-dropping and ridiculous claims.
“Our right to bear arms doesn’t include Democrats messing with the 2nd Amendment.” What does she think the word “amendment” means? Amending the Constitution is a provision within the Constitution. The right to bear arms is not infringed if a registry were created. You register your vehicle, which is a deadly piece of machinery. That's why licensing is important. It's bizarre that one might claim that licensing and registering a vehicle is ok, but doing the same with a firearm is “infringement.” It hasn’t happened in 50 years of absurdist alarmism, and won’t happen now. The government is sufficiently scared of what civil war would look like: “About 40 percent of Americans say they or someone in their household owns a gun, and 22 percent of individuals (about 72 million people) report owning a gun,” according to wamu.org.
“The CDC stated racism ‘a serious threat to public health.’ . . . but a lie that hasn’t existed in over 200 years.” The Civil War was 1861-1865. Racism didn’t exist when there were slaves working the southern plantation in 1821? What about the Jim Crow era of the 1900s? When LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act, everything magically was made right and equitable for people of color? No.
“Qualified immunity is a weapon to sue cops for following laws.” According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the definition of qualified immunity: “The doctrine of qualified immunity protects state and local officials, including law enforcement officers, from individual liability unless the official violated a clearly established constitutional right.” She claims, “Without police laws cease to exist.” Laws continue to exist regardless how we police those laws.
“Blacks commit a disproportionate number of crimes.” They are also disproportionately more desperate in the face of all that systemic racism she claims doesn’t exist. From usafacts.org, a data project using Census Bureau data: 16 percent of Black people live in poverty; five percent of white people. Twenty-one percent of Black people are in food-insecure households, compared to 8.1 percent of white households. Five thousandths of a percent of Black Americans are homeless, compared to 0.0011 percent of the white population; that is a five-fold difference. Systemically racist factors in our society made these problems.
“KKK members were Democrats — Robert Byrd of West Virginia.” She means back when the Dems were the “conservatives” and the Republicans were the liberals . . . before “the Southern Strategy” of the Civil Rights days that saw the parties switch what they had been. Today, Mr. Byrd would be a Republican.
“BLM stormed the capital in Oklahoma.” They didn’t assault police, they didn’t move barricades. They didn’t smash windows, steal stuff, or defecate in the halls—which marks them more civil than the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. They’re protesting a bill that curtails their First Amendment rights. Alison doesn’t care for facts.
John Dixon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.