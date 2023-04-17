When I was a young man, one of the self-help books I read was one concerning being assertive. One of the techniques it described was that of standing firm in the thing you were asking and not accepting no for an answer, but to continue to stand and demand that your request be met until you have it. It is a principle that enjoys much success when practiced. In fact, it is a scriptural principle that the Lord, in the Gospels, encourages us to practice (perhaps except for the demand part); particularly in prayer. It is one of the persisting themes in the Gospels. When practiced in the context of prevailing prayer and righteousness it is a great boon to a person, a community, a state, or a nation. Yet when this principle is used in pursuit of foisting on a society that has lost its moral foundation the corruption of those whose lives are infected by demonic spirits, spirits whose goal is to inflict harm on those they possess, it brings much violence and destruction on that nation. This is the state of the United States of America today. It is incumbent on the church to take back to the initiative and come before our God in humility, and repentance for our sins and the sins of our nation, and to stand up for righteousness more fiercely than they stand up for their corruption. For all they have is lies and names that they can call us, or threats or acts of violence against our person. We have the truth and the Lord will be with us as long we are in him and in his love and act in his love and truth. The fate of our nation depends on what the church does in this hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.