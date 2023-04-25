I'd like to write about SB 272, the bill that has passed the NH Senate and went to the House Education Committee for review April 25. For sane people, this bill should be an easy "yes" vote, for its purpose is to ensure that teachers communicate honestly concerning their communication with their child concerning their child's sexuality. Parents have the primary responsibility of raising their children. This is from God and quite frankly it is evidenced in nature. Our teachers should not be teaching our children concerning their sexuality.
We have allowed them this time with our children so that they can teach them to read and write and do arithmetic, thank you. Teachers who would use that time we give them with our children to sexualize them should not be teachers. To demand that they communicate honestly with the parents about this, or if they are doing this or not, is a no-brainer. If we have to by law send our children to a public school unless we have the means to do otherwise and the teacher or counselor can encourage our children that they may not be the sex that they were born and do this against the will of and even without the knowledge of the parents, how is this not Big Brother? May I remind you that it is the parents who have the primary responsibility in raising these children, they are the child's primary protector, and those who are hurting the children, in this case, are those who are grooming them in this. This frankly quite modest bill should pass the committee hearing and the House vote unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.