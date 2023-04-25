To The Daily Sun, 

I'd like to write about SB 272, the bill that has passed the NH Senate and went to the House Education Committee for review April 25. For sane people, this bill should be an easy "yes" vote, for its purpose is to ensure that teachers communicate honestly concerning their communication with their child concerning their child's sexuality. Parents have the primary responsibility of raising their children. This is from God and quite frankly it is evidenced in nature. Our teachers should not be teaching our children concerning their sexuality.

