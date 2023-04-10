I would like to write a letter particularly to our state senators concerning HB 224. The bill as I understand it would remove all legal consequences from doctors who violate our state's late-term abortion ban. I would speak to all of our state senators, particularly the Republicans, for we elected them to stand against such legislation. Many of the people can be fooled into thinking that pro-life laws are a threat to women. Senators are of such a stature that I believe they understand that this is not true. We are sincerely concerned about the life of the innocent babies, nor are we hardened as to the concerns of the mothers and fathers, but we want just laws. By voting for this bill and removing the teeth from the already existing statute which has exemptions for the life and physical health of the mother and fetal anomalies, they would be acting as hypocrites, wanting to look like they support the late-term abortion ban and yet rendering it powerless to save innocent lives. These unborn babies are innocent lives; the doctors who would kill them are not. I know there are powerful forces that would like this bill to be passed. Please take the heat and do the right thing and stand against this bill. This is what we elected them for. God will judge them on what they do with this. I pray that they do their job with integrity and that they may hear "well done, good and faithful servant," on that day. Please vote against this bill.
