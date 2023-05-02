John Demakowski: Gender-affirming care advocates are influenced by demonic spirits
To The Daily Sun,
After reading some of the reporting by the mainstream media on the trans-gender issue, I have to ask if these people understand that loving someone does not always involve affirming their every fantasy. Sometimes loving someone involves confronting their error. If a young boy thinks that he's an airplane and wants to jump off a cliff behind his house and fly, a loving parent takes issue with him and teaches that he is not an airplane and if he jumps off of that cliff he will probably die, that the parent loves the child and he wants him to live. This kind of common sense is lost with the left on this and many other issues. Who are these people, whether they be teachers, counselors, school administrators, media personnel, drag queens, movie makers or politicians? If a boy has X and Y chromosomes his brain has had the acid bath, has male genitalia thinks he's a girl and he wants to take puberty blockers, have female hormone injections, have breast implants, and have his genitals cut off, how is this rational? Those who would encourage this belief that he is a girl and these actions, how would you explain them? They are not rational. They are not loving. The only thing that causes this whole scenario to make sense is that they are influenced by demonic spirits that want to hurt these children. Most on the left it seems will take no responsibility for the harm they cause and always project it on those who oppose their foolishness. New Hampshire representatives, please vote yes on SB 272. It is the right thing to do. Please help parents protect their children from this madness.
John Demakowski
Franklin
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How has your experience been so far with the new trash pickup in Laconia? Click the image below to answer
Most Popular
Articles
- Man, 39, dies Friday morning in his tent in Laconia
- Former city planning director under criminal investigation
- City planning director resigns amid police investigation
- One person lucky to be alive after apparent stabbing
- Judge to Governor's Island Club: OK to cash Homsi checks
- EPA investigating potential contamination at Franklin's Stevens Mill
- How one veteran confronts service dog misconceptions, discrimination
- New urgent care set to open in Meredith this summer
- No injuries after SUV leaves road, stops short of river
- Mark W. Ober Sr., 73
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.