To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I wrote in about my job and the great kids at the school I work at. I wish to add another person to my list: John DeForge. John was a custodian and a kind and lovely soul.
John passed away recently and I wish I'd had more time to have gotten to know him better. He always had a smile for you, and he was such a kidder. I was shocked to hear of his passing and I want to say to his family and friends that I’m deeply sorry for your loss.
May he rest In peace.
“Nothing will ever take away our memories.” — Catherine Pulsifer
Denise C, Burke
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.