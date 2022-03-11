To The Daily Sun,
Thank you New Hampshire State Rep. Mike Bordes for putting the siege for control of Gunstock in perspective (Daily Sun letters March 10). I have attended Belknap County Delegation and Gunstock Area Commission meetings only to be more disgusted after each meeting seeing the extreme bias by delegation members against the current operation and management of Gunstock but offering no justification. Several members of the delegation want to take control of Gunstock after decades of excellent management by the GAC. Belknap County residents have enjoyed Gunstock for years as I have and appreciate the superb job that has been done maintaining the area with great ski conditions and numerous fun summer activities. To the Belknap County Delegation: “Leave Gunstock alone”. Do not change what is not broken. Thank you GAC commissioners Gary Kiedaisch, Brian Gallagher, and Rusty McLear for your years of leadership.
John Coffin
Gilford
